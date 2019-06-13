Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $292,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

