Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Buys $96,985.00 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 555,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 330,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,628,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 285,943 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 232,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 136,054 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,564,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 123,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after buying an additional 111,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/triumph-bancorp-inc-nasdaqtbk-director-buys-96985-00-in-stock.html.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.