TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Insider Purchases $22,470.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) insider Michael James Hall acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $22,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRST traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 180,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

