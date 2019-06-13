Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 709,776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,010,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,437,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,304 shares of company stock valued at $945,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $147.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,101. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

