Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avnet by 2,437.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,741,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,236 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 187,495 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $8,902,262.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,266,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 7,796 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $373,584.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,911 shares of company stock worth $10,207,871. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 1,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,703. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

