Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $107,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.66. The company had a trading volume of 413,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total value of $54,234,768.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,074,804.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,650 shares of company stock worth $143,531,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.58.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

