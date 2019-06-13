Upco International (CNSX:UPCO) Stock Price Up 38.5%

Shares of Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO) rose 38.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 120,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Upco International from $0.59 to $0.29 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Upco International (CNSX:UPCO)

Upco International Inc is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

