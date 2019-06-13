UralsCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $6,754.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 13,541,051 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.