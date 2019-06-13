Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

VCNX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

