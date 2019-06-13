Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,766,000 after acquiring an additional 530,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,344 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $236.10. 437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

