Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 44,945,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 29,027,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vale by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,332,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,295,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 876,702 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vale by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $172,007,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

