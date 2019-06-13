Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

