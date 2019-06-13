Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,489,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,286,000 after buying an additional 843,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,477,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,119,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.53. 2,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,545. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-nysearcavo-stake-lifted-by-marino-stram-associates-llc.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.