Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Verisign by 41,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 208.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 82.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 334.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.04. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $210.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/verisign-inc-nasdaqvrsn-stake-lowered-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.