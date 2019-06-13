Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,648 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $587,143. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

VZ stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

