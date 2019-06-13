Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.46 Million

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $280.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.70 million to $283.34 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $264.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 997,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,110. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

