VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0871 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

CEZ remained flat at $$25.25 during trading on Thursday. 385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/victoryshares-emerging-market-volatility-wtd-etf-nasdaqcez-announces-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.