VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Buys $213,607.62 in Stock

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Martin Charles Faulkes purchased 70,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $213,607.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,574. VolitionRX Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on VolitionRX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VolitionRX by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

