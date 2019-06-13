Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will post sales of $133.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.90 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $132.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $536.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.90 million to $543.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.39 million, with estimates ranging from $527.70 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2,571.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 932,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897,947 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth about $13,613,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,144,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 392,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1,187.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

