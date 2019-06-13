Waves Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.68 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00030220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, Gate.io and Exmo. Waves has a market cap of $248.41 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00058232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Exrates, Huobi, Coinbe, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Exmo, Bittrex, BCEX, Gate.io, Tidex, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Indodax, Cryptohub, COSS, Upbit and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

