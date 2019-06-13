Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $871,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,357. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $140.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.90 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-has-73000-holdings-in-marriott-international-inc-nasdaqmar.html.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.