Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

CPB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,975. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

