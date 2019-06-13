Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Waitr (WTRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH):

6/8/2019 – Waitr was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

6/7/2019 – Waitr is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Waitr is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WTRH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waitr by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

