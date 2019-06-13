Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $40,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $61,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,521,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1189.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

