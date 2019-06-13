Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $248,512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Welltower by 6,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 30,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 86.35%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

