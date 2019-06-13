Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.76. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,961. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.28. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $130.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

