Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 139,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.01.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749,132. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

