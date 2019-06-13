WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.