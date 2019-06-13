William M. Mclaughlin Sells 2,500 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William M. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $499,400.00.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.00. 11,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $165.53 and a twelve month high of $210.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

