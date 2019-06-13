Williams Jones & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 137.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,373,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,622 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,207.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,105,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,042,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $50,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,998,000 after buying an additional 1,398,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,615,000 after buying an additional 931,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,477. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $429.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.48.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

