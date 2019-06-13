Wispr Price Up 1.3% This Week (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Wispr coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Wispr has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Wispr has a market cap of $76,068.00 and $9.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wispr

WSP is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 30,469,430 coins and its circulating supply is 29,359,551 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wispr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

