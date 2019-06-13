WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $132,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,034. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/wp-carey-inc-nysewpc-holdings-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.