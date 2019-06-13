X-CASH (XCASH) Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.28 million and $6,070.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00355469 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 36,100,155,123 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

