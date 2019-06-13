Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $581,000 Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 46.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

In related news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,713. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

