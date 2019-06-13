Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Takes $733,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $160,220 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

JBLU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

