Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,690 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $6,085,268 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.87. 35,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $109.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

