Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HighPoint Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,530. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,636 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 91,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 158,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,748,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 567,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

HPR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $365.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.