Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.04). Rosehill Resources reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 171.78% and a net margin of 6.78%.

ROSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 937,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosehill Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROSE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,709. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 3.42. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

