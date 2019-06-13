Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.03 Million

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report $441.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.05 million to $442.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $427.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.35, for a total value of $83,178.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $84,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $775,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,427 shares of company stock worth $1,467,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 24.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 714,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,172 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 109.5% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 633,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 331,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 591,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $166.31. 92,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $193.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

