Zacks: Analysts Expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,024. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.48.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,336,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

