Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 237,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,744. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

