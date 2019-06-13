Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $28.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $29.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $108.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.87 billion to $111.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.51 billion to $138.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.73.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $85.52. 120,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.