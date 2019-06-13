Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on GNE. ValuEngine cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNE traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.74. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.37. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 115.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

