Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 32,570 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. Medidata Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $46,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDSO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medidata Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $91.41. 422,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,155. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDSO shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.93 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.26.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

