ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 915,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

ZTO stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.82. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/zto-express-cayman-inc-nysezto-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.