$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Tile Shop reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ TTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 159,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,827. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $214.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 96,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

