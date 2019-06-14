-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Fennec Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 137,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,281. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

