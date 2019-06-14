-$0.15 EPS Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Mediwound also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 383.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

MDWD opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.