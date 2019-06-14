$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 877,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

