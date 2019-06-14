10,400 Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,145. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,150 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

